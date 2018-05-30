Kanye West To Host Album Listening Event In Wyoming

Don’t let the Pusha-T and Drake beef distract you from the fact that Kanye West is releasing his first full-length project since 2016’s The Life Of Pablo this Friday, continuing the onslaught of G.O.O.D Music releases set to arrive in the coming weeks. In anticipation, Kanye is set to host an intimate album listening event in Wyoming on Thursday night.

An invite to the event was leaked via Ambush designer Yoo Ahn’s Instagram stories early Wednesday morning (5/30), reading, “Kanye West. Album Listening. Thursday May 31. Jackson Hole Wyoming. Itinerary Confirmed Upon RSVP.”

Kanye has a history of making decisions last-minute, as evidenced by Pusha-T’s 11th-hour album title change and controversial cover art, so details surrounding West’s upcoming listening party may be revealed as the event draws near.

Following Kanye’s album release on Friday, the rapper will unleash his joint project with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghosts the following week, before Nas’ long-awaited album and Teyana Taylor’s sophomore album finally see the light of day.