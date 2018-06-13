Call Me By Your Name Soundtrack Releasing In Peach-Scented Vinyl

One of the more memorable scenes in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name is the one where Timothee Chalamet has sex with a peach. It’s kind of sweet in the context of the film. Later this summer, the movie soundtrack will be pressed on peach-scented and -colored vinyl, which, in the context of the film, is kind of gross. 7,777 copies of the “peach season” edition will be released. The soundtrack features songs by Sufjan Stevens, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Giorgio Mororder, and the Psychedelic Furs, among others. Watch the clip that started it all below.

Call Me By Your Name “peach season” edition is out 8/3 through peach harvest season via Music On Vinyl. Read more here.