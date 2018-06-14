Stream Cell Tour Tape 2018

Just a couple of weeks ago, we posted Rules Of The Game, the raw and chaotic debut EP from the Montreal hardcore band Cell. It’s one of the most promising hardcore records we’ve heard in quite some time. And now, with the band getting ready to hit the road, they’ve shared three new songs on their release Tour Tape 2018. As with Rules Of The Game, the new songs have a frantic, reverb-drenched edge to them, and a sense of violent mystery that makes them stand out in a crowded field. Listen to the new tracks below.

<a href="http://cellfromthegrave.bandcamp.com/album/tour-tape-2018" target="_blank">Tour Tape 2018 by CELL</a>

You can name your price to buy Tour Tape 2018 at Bandcamp.