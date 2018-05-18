Stream Cell Rules Of The Game EP

Cell are a relatively new hardcore band from Montreal, and they include members of bands like Remwar and Vile Intent. They play rough, intense, straight-ahead hardcore, but they do it with a whole lot of reverb, which gives their music a rare and powerful sense of mystery to go along with all the aggression. After releasing a demo last year, the band has just put out its debut EP Rules Of The Game. It’s got four songs, all of which are about two minutes long, and it fucking rips. Stream it below.

The Rules Of The Game EP is out now, and you can name your price to buy it at Bandcamp.