Earlier this year, the Los Angeles rap cult hero 03 Greedo, an absolutely glorious weirdo, gave us his album The Wolf Of Grape Street, one of the best rap albums of the year thus far. Shortly afterward, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty for having a gun and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine at a 2016 traffic stop in Texas. His rap career is effectively over. But Greedo was recording at a furious clip before his sentencing, and he left behind a lot of music that’ll probably come out over time.

That includes a new EP called Porter2Grape, a collaborative release with Vallejo’s Nef The Pharaoh, one of the young lions of Bay Area rap. The new five-song EP is coming out next week, and if the first single is any indication, it’ll be a celebration, not a funeral for a promising career.

“Ball Out,” the first song we’ve heard from that EP is a hard, propulsive post-hyphy jam that shows a great contrasting chemistry between Nef’s straightforward energy-rap and Greedo’s sideways croak. Oakland’s Allblack does the hook, and the whole thing hangs together beautifully. Listen below, via Complex.

Porter2Grape is out 6/22, and you can pre-order it here.