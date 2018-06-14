Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Contributed To Kanye West’s Ye After All

When Kanye West’s new album Ye first came out two weeks ago, it was reported that Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker had contributed to the track “Ghost Town.” Parker himself only realized that he had made it on onto the album when he seemingly recognized his own work while listening to the album’s livestream, telling Australian Radio Station Triple J that he had sent over some beats, including one sampling Vanilla Fudge’s cover of the Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” at Kanye’s request.

Representatives for Parker soon disputed that he had contributed to “Ghost Town,” which actually samples the Royal Jesters’ version of “Take Me For A Little While,” a Trade Martin-penned song that Vanilla Fudge also recorded. But, as it turns out, Parker’s work actually did make it onto another track. The album’s credits have now been updated on streaming services, revealing that Parker is credited as a co-writer on Ye’s closing track “Violent Crimes.” It’s unclear what exactly he contributed, but a representative for Parker confirms that he and POND drummer James Ireland, aka Ginoli, contributed to the track.

The full credits also reveal that Drake co-wrote “Yikes,” Wiley and Skepta contributed to “I Thought About Killing You,” PARTYNEXTDOOR is on “Wouldn’t Leave,” Caroline Shaw is on “No Mistakes,” and Consequence, CyHi The Prynce, and Malik Yusef co-wrote multiple songs on the album.