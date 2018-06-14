Watch Cardi B & Jerry Seinfeld On Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis’ comedy talk show Between Two Ferns is back with its first episode since they had Hillary Clinton on during the 2016 election. So it’s been a while! The world has changed! But he got one of the most talked about celebrities (Cardi B) plus another celebrity (Jerry Seinfeld) for the latest edition of the show.

Seinfeld is up first, with a guest appearance from Newman (aka Wayne Knight), and then Cardi B comes out in a giant red dress looking very pregnant to join the fun.

“We have a better guest… we have another guest,” Galifianakis intros before hitting the red button so that “Bodak Yellow” plays. Cardi gets a baby present from Galifianakis and gets told that she’s special and relevant, obviously much more than Seinfeld.

Watch below.