Arcade Fire, Gord Downie, Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Weaves Among Polaris Prize Nominees

Arcade Fire, the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Weaves, Bernice, Partner, the Weather Station, Daniel Caesar, Faith Healer, Propagandhi, and YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN are among the nominees on the long list for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize. The full list of 40 albums up for the honor was announced today during a live webcast from the Drake Underground in Toronto.

The Polaris Music Prize is bestowed upon the Canadian album of the year by a 203-member panel of music critics and broadcasters. All albums released between 6/1/2017 and 5/31/2018 are eligible. The 10-album short list selected by the same jury will be announced on 7/17; all shortlisted artist receive $3000 (CAD) and the winner gets $50,000. Check out the full long list below.

a l l i e – Nightshade

Alvvays – Antisocialites

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Bahamas – Earthtones

The Barr Brothers – Queens of the Breakers

Bernice – Puff LP: In the air without a shape

Jean-Michel Blais – Dans ma main

Bonjay – Lush Life

Booji Boys – Weekend Rocker

Philippe Brach – Le silence des troupeaux

Cadence Weapon – Cadence Weapon

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Jennifer Castle – Angels of Death

Clairmont The Second – Lil Mont from The Ave

Gord Downie – Introduce Yerself

Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Faith Healer – Try ;-)

FRIGS – Basic Behaviour

Zaki Ibrahim – The Secret Life of Planets

Iskwé – The Fight Within

Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song

Lydia Képinski – Premier Juin

Pierre Kwenders – MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time

Pierre Lapointe – La science du coeur

Melissa Laveaux – Radyo Siwèl

Hubert Lenoir – Darlène

Terra Lightfoot – New Mistakes

Loud – Une année record

Milk & Bone – Deception Bay

Partner – In Search Of Lost Time

Propagandhi – Victory Lap

Vivek Shraya & Queer Songbook Orchestra – Part-Time Woman

Sloan – 12

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage

U.S. Girls – In A Poem Unlimited

The Weather Station – The Weather Station

Weaves – Wide Open

Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman

Donovan Woods – Both Ways

YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN – Dirt

As our very own Michael Nelson puts it: “Counterparts wuz robbed!” The winner of the 2018 Polaris Music Prize will be crowned at the Polaris Gala in Toronto on 9/17. Previous winners include Lido Pimienta, Kaytranada, and Buffy Sainte-Marie.