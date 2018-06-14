Arcade Fire, Gord Downie, Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Weaves Among Polaris Prize Nominees

Arcade Fire, the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Weaves, Bernice, Partner, the Weather Station, Daniel Caesar, Faith Healer, Propagandhi, and YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN are among the nominees on the long list for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize. The full list of 40 albums up for the honor was announced today during a live webcast from the Drake Underground in Toronto.

The Polaris Music Prize is bestowed upon the Canadian album of the year by a 203-member panel of music critics and broadcasters. All albums released between 6/1/2017 and 5/31/2018 are eligible. The 10-album short list selected by the same jury will be announced on 7/17; all shortlisted artist receive $3000 (CAD) and the winner gets $50,000. Check out the full long list below.

a l l i e – Nightshade
Alvvays – Antisocialites
Arcade Fire – Everything Now
Bahamas – Earthtones
The Barr Brothers – Queens of the Breakers
Bernice – Puff LP: In the air without a shape
Jean-Michel Blais – Dans ma main
Bonjay – Lush Life
Booji Boys – Weekend Rocker
Philippe Brach – Le silence des troupeaux
Cadence Weapon – Cadence Weapon
Daniel Caesar – Freudian
Jennifer Castle – Angels of Death
Clairmont The Second – Lil Mont from The Ave
Gord Downie – Introduce Yerself
Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa
Faith Healer – Try ;-)
FRIGS – Basic Behaviour
Zaki Ibrahim – The Secret Life of Planets
Iskwé – The Fight Within
Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song
Lydia Képinski – Premier Juin
Pierre Kwenders – MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time
Pierre Lapointe – La science du coeur
Melissa Laveaux – Radyo Siwèl
Hubert Lenoir – Darlène
Terra Lightfoot – New Mistakes
Loud – Une année record
Milk & Bone – Deception Bay
Partner – In Search Of Lost Time
Propagandhi – Victory Lap
Vivek Shraya & Queer Songbook Orchestra – Part-Time Woman
Sloan – 12
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage
U.S. Girls – In A Poem Unlimited
The Weather Station – The Weather Station
Weaves – Wide Open
Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman
Donovan Woods – Both Ways
YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN – Dirt

As our very own Michael Nelson puts it: “Counterparts wuz robbed!” The winner of the 2018 Polaris Music Prize will be crowned at the Polaris Gala in Toronto on 9/17. Previous winners include Lido Pimienta, Kaytranada, and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

