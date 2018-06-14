Another week, another album produced by Kanye West. So far, we’ve gotten Pusha-T’s Daytona, Ye’s Ye, and Kanye and Kid Cudi’s collaborative LP Kids See Ghosts, all of which are seven tracks long. Next up from the G.O.O.D. Music assembly line? Nas’ first album since 2012’s Life Is Good. (Notably, it’s also his first album since allegations of physical and mental abuse from his ex-wife Kelis.) The new, seven-track album is called NASIR.

Another album produced by Kanye West, another listening party. Two Thursdays ago, Kanye flew a bunch of celebrities and influencers and journalists out to a ranch outside of Jackson Hole, Wyoming to sit around a campfire and listen to Ye and annoy the shit out of the locals. Last Thursday, a bunch more celebrities and influencers and journalists headed to LA — well, most of them were probably already in LA — to listen to Kids See Ghosts around a bonfire. And today, Kanye and Nas are hosting another listening party in Nas’ native Queens, New York.

The last two listening parties were both livestreamed, and neither of those streams went exactly according to plan. The first one started late and then forced viewers to stare at horses and a crackling bonfire for a good long while waiting for anything interesting to happen. The second one started even later and had lots of technical difficulties with WAV, the app that was used to stream it. This listening party is being livestreamed too. Will it go any more smoothly? Let’s find out together! Watch the livestream below.

NASIR will be released via Mass Appeal / Def Jam Recordings. Nas has also launched an exclusive online store that includes merch designed by Cali Thornhill Dewitt and creative directed by Kanye.