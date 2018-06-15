Last month, former Majical Cloudz frontman Devon Welsh released his first solo song in a couple years, “I’ll Be A Ladder.” At the time, he framed it as “one of a bunch of things I’ve been working on over the past couple of years,” and today he’s shared another one of those things, a new song called “Vampires.”

It starts off like most Welsh songs, a warm elongated note providing a sturdy backing for his voice, but a minute in he changes out his typical padded keyboards for a wandering guitar line, which darts in and out of his narrative about a town eager to feast on its inhabitants and those occupants who want to get away but can’t seem to. “Hide in the backseat, I’ll go through the red lights/ Finish the liquor we’ll chase with the moonlight,” he sings. “This is our shot let’s not blow it with stage fright/ This time we need to say goodbye.”

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Christopher Honeywell. Watch it below.

TOUR DATES:

06/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-Op

06/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Getty Center

07/02 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

07/08 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

“Vampires” is out now. Purchase it here.