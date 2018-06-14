Vampire Weekend have been busy working on their fourth album, so we haven’t heard much from them until recently. The band returned to Instagram late last month (the only pictures they posted before then, in 2013, are of Steve Buscemi) and announced that they will be kicking off a summer tour with two shows on Father’s Day Weekend at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA. This will be their first round of full performances in four years.

We’ve just learned that Greta Morgan of Springtime Carnivore will be joining the band. She tweeted a picture of a Vampire Weekend guitar pick earlier today with the message, “ya hey! happy to be playing in this band of true gentlemen. we start this weekend in Ojai. See you out there . . . 🎸🎤🎹♥️” Morgan’s representative has confirmed to Stereogum that she will be with them for the tour’s entirety on keys, vocals, and guitar.

Apparently Morgan is also a distant relative of VW frontman Ezra Koenig. “I mentioned it to my publicist, who knew his publicist, and then I connected with him and we’ve become really good friends. And I live in L.A. now, and his sister Emma, who’s my age, has become one of my best friends,” she said in a 2013 interview with The San Fransisco Examiner. What a fun family reunion!