Marissa Nadler – “Where Do I Go” (Happy Rhodes Cover)

Since releasing Strangers in 2016, Marissa Nadler has contributed her spectral stylings to a number of projects. Today she shares a smoky rendition of “Where Do I Go” by dream-pop forerunner Happy Rhodes. The cover precedes Rhodes’ forthcoming compilation Electrophia, which will feature remastered versions of her otherworldly mid-’80s tapes.

Based in upstate New York, Rhodes was known for her four-octave range and her meld of classical influences with synths and acoustic guitar. Nadler’s interpretation of Rhodes’ 1986 track uses a sultry guitar in place of an electronic organ and synth. Her voice commands a softer, hypnotic force. Listen to “Where Do I Go” below.

Electrophia is out 6/29 via Numero Group. Pre-order it here.