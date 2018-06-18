There’s an already-famous moment on Everything Is Love, the collaborative album that Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprise-released over the weekend, where Beyoncé growls a few words about her streaming-service decisions: “If I gave two fucks, two fucks about streaming numbers, would have put Lemonade up on Spotify.”

Indeed, Lemonade, the instant classic that Beyoncé released in 2016, is still only up on one streaming service, and that’s Tidal, the service that her husband Jay-Z founded. On Saturday, when Beyoncé and Jay-Z released Everything Is Love, it was initially a Tidal exclusive, which sent many of us running to Tidal to reactivate our subscriptions. But now that’s changed.

As of this morning, Everything Is Love is available to stream on both Spotify and Apple Music. So maybe Beyoncé gives one fuck about streaming numbers. Notably, it’s only available on Spotify’s Premium tier. Non-paying users see this message: “The album is Premium only for a couple of weeks, but check back on July 2, 2018, when it will be available everywhere.” In April Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town became the first major release to be “windowed” on Spotify, so we may begin seeing this type of rollout occur more frequently. Bey and Jay’z non-album track “SALUD!” is apparently still a Tidal-exclusive.

Everything Is Love is also up on Amazon Music.