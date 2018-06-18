Foxing – “Slapstick” Video

Foxing are no strangers to sprawling, powerful videos. With former band member Josh Coll in the director’s chair, they’ve gotten good at building a world of intense emotion in only five minutes.

Their new “Slapstick” video, named after the Kurt Vonnegut novel of the same name, fits right in. It’s a smooth melodrama, a bummer of muted grays and blues underneath their usual vast, melodic rock. Frontman Conor Murphy’s voice yearns, always stretching forward, not back. He’s a patient light amid the slow, sadness.

“Slapstick” is the first sound of Foxing’s forthcoming third album Nearer My God, co-produced by former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla. Coll’s accompanying video is a story of post-apocalyptic survival. It’s a slimy but touching portrayal of love between a botanist and his small, Demogorgon-esque flower friend. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grand Paradise”

02 “Slapstick”

03 “Lich Prince”

04 “Gameshark”

05 “Nearer My God”

06 “Five Cups”

07 “Heartbeats”

08 “Trapped In Dillard’s”

09 “Bastardizer”

10 “Crown Candy”

11 “Won’t Drown”

12 “Lambert”

Nearer My God is out 8/10 via Triple Crown. Pre-order it here.