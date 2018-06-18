Lotic – “Solace”

After a few years of releasing EPs and helping to establish the dance collective Janus, Lotic is releasing their debut album, Power, in a couple weeks. We’ve already heard “Hunted” from it, and today the Berlin-based producer has shared another selection from Power, its closing track “Solace.” Despite the title, it still sounds uneasy and haunting but it’s not entirely unsettling — there’s a beautiful grotesqueness to the soundscapes that Lotic creates, and this one sounds like water trickling over a hulking beast.

“‘Solace’ is my reminder to myself that no matter how hard things get, trouble don’t last always!” Lotic said in a statement. “Hang in there, it’s gon’ be ok! It’s my self-reminder that I actually am a fearlesss bitch, and that experiencing pain or hardship is not a weakness but a moment for growth, for strength.”

Power is out 7/13 via Tri Angle.