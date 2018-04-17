Lotic – “Hunted”

The Houston-born and Berlin-based producer Lotic has released two EPs in recent years, and they also helped form the dance collective Janus. On their own, Lotic has remixed Björk’s “NotGet” and called out PC Music producer GFOTY for making racist statements. And this summer, Lotic will release their full-length debut Power.

In a press release, Lotic claims that Power was inspired both by Texan marching bands — something that also inspired Beyoncé’s staggering Coachella set — and by Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between The World And Me. First single “Hunted” is a dizzy, rapturous mutant-dance track full of herky-jerk beats, eerie synth tones, and ghostly whispers.

In a press release, Lotic had this to say about the album:

It originally started as an empowerment album. I felt that I needed to offer something outside of myself, as sort of a healing moment. And then I lost my apartment. Mentally, I could only work on music once every three months or something. The question of what would be empowering — the answer to that changed so often over a two-year period. I had to figure out who I was all over again. With this record, I went back and incorporated all of my musical selves.

Here’s “Hunted”:

Power is out 7/13 on Tri Angle.