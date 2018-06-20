Purling Hiss – “Out Tonight”

Purling Hiss’s “Out Tonight” is out right now. The Philadelphia psych-rockers are following up last year’s Breeze EP with a new digital single featuring “Out Tonight” as the a-side and a cover of Spacemen 3’s “Walkin’ With Jesus” as the b-side. (Frontman Mike Polizze has previously covered Spacemen 3 live with Kurt Vile). Recorded at Polizze’s home studio, “Out Tonight” is a warmly melodic slice of warped fuzz-rock, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://purlinghiss.bandcamp.com/album/out-tonight" target="_blank">Out Tonight by Purling Hiss</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/17 Cleveland, OH @ Maple Lanes

07/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

07/19 Evanston, IL @ Temperance*

07/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Shop

07/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Baby^

*w/ Dinosaur Jr.

^Solo