Self Defense Family – “The Supremacy Of Pure Artistic Feeling” Video

Self Defense Family have never embodied their name more than they do in their latest music video. The Albany post-hardcore band are returning next week with their new album Have You Considered Punk Music, and the music video for its title track doubled as a mini-documentary about a D.P. Dough calzone shop in Albany. The music video for second single “The Supremacy Of Pure Artistic Feeling” is another mini-doc, again directed by Mark O’Brien, this time detailing the Muay Thai career of fighter and Self Defense Family guitarist Mary Brulatour.

“Mark and I wanted to continue with the video theme from ‘Have You Considered Punk Music.’ A vignette that makes the specific — calzones, Thai Boxing — relatable and general,” Brulatour tells Revolver, where the video premiered. “It’s ironic that Pat [Kindlon] is singing about how his current partnership grounds him, forces or allows him to take off his ambition’s horse blinders for a moment and be present with another person. I feel like in my video interview I’m talking about what it costs to pursue Muay Thai, especially in terms of interpersonal relationships. I like the contrast and I believe that it’s implied that either path is ‘worth it.'” Watch below.

Have You Considered Punk Music is out 6/29 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.