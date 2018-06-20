Buddy – “Hey Up There” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Video

Up-and-coming Compton rapper Buddy shared “Black” featuring A$AP Ferg back in April and today he released another impressive collaborative track called “Hey Up There” with Ty Dolla $ign. On it, they sing confidently about hard work paying off. The accompanying video substantiates that sentiment with shots of Buddy flying around in a helicopter and sitting on a fancy car. It’s not humble, but it doesn’t sound at all haughty. It’s inspiring. The video also highlights his friends and Compton’s youth. Watch below.

“Hey Up There” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign( is out now.