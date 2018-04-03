Buddy – “Black” (Feat. A$AP Ferg) Video

Last year, the Compton rap prospect Buddy linked up with Kaytranada for the collaborative EP Ocean & Montana. After that sunny, laid-back release, though, Buddy has been cranking out higher-energy tracks like “That Much” (which has a really great video) and the A$AP Ferg collab “Black.” “Black” has a new video, and it’s one of those weird vertical-screen things, but don’t let that stop you from watching it. The video is filmed in gritty black-and-white, and it shows a lot of energy, with Buddy and friends riding around Los Angeles in Teslas, ghostriding and Facetiming with Ferg. Watch it below.

“Black” is out now at iTunes.