Earlier this month we asked, “Are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson really engaged?” And tonight, Davidson gave us an answer: “It’s fucking lit.” Davidson is the guest on tonight’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The show already tweeted a clip from the episode teasing the topic. Robert Pattinson is there, too.

“You didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon says, probably lying. “But I did though,” Davidson responds. “I feel like I won a contest.” Apparently, men have been giving him nods of approval when he walks down the street. Some guy even walked up to Davidson and said, “You gave me hope.” According to one of the many Instagram accounts dedicated to Davidson and Grande’s relationship, Grande was backstage watching. The episode airs tonight at 11:35 EST.