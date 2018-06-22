Watch Paul McCartney & James Corden Tour Liverpool In An Extended Carpool Karaoke

Paul McCartney is in full-scale album promo mode for this fall’s Egypt Station, his first LP in five years. He released two songs from the album earlier this week. Before that, he tooled around Liverpool with James Corden filming a Carpool Karaoke segment, one that ended with a surprise gig at the tiny Philharmonic Pub. That segment aired last night, and now it’s online.

This was a quite lengthy Carpool Karaoke, almost 24 minutes in full, mostly because it includes a lot more than just Macca and Corden howling old Beatles songs behind the wheel. They also made a lot of stops at sites around Liverpool including Penny Lane and McCartney’s childhood home. It wraps up at the Philharmonic gig, with Corden holding court behind the bar and McCartney’s band bashing out classics.

This is a fun watch for anyone who likes the Beatles and/or Paul enough to care — which I’m guessing is a lot of you out there, given the band’s stature. I guess what I’m saying is even if you find Corden and his Carpool Karaoke shtick insufferable, you might enjoy this one. Check it out below.

Egypt Station is out 9/7 on Capitol.