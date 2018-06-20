Sir Paul McCartney has just released a double A-side single with two new songs, “I Don’t Know,” and “Come On To Me,” on Capitol Records. This news comes just after the announcement of a forthcoming studio album in the works, set to come out this fall.

The album is called Egypt Station, also the title of one of McCartney’s paintings, and all but one of its 14 tracks were produced by Greg Kurstin. “I liked the words ‘Egypt Station.’ It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make,” McCartney explains in a statement. “Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

In addition to “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me,” which McCartney debuted earlier this month in a surprise performance at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Pub, the album will feature opening and closing instrumentals “Station I” and “Station II.” According to a press release, a song called “Happy With You” is “an acoustic meditation on present day contentedness,” a song called “People Want Peace” is “a timeless anthem that would fit on virtually any album of any McCartney era,” and “Despite Repeated Warnings” is “an epic multi-movement closer clocking in at seven minutes with a song suite structure harkening back to the days of Paul’s previous combos.”

The upcoming album will be McCartney’s 17th solo studio record and first since his 2013 LP, New. But Macca hasn’t stayed put in the five years between then and now. Since then, the rock legend has done world tours showing off his ageless musical prowess and knack for crafting killer setlists. He’s also put out remastered versions of 1989’s Flowers In The Dirt, 1983’s Pipes of Peace, and 1982’s Tug Of War. And lest you forget his work with Kanye, he contributed to the excellent 2015 tracks “Only One” and “FourFiveSeconds” with Rihanna.

And now he’s back with these two new solo tracks. Hear them below.

Egypt Station is out 9/7 on Capitol Records.