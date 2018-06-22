Wet – “You’re Not Wrong” (Prod. Rostam)

By now we’ve come to expect a certain aesthetic from Boston pop trio Wet: plaintive, glassy, ephemeral balladry, like some emotionally cathartic mirage informed by soft rock and R&B. They perfected this sound on “Deadwater,” the best song on their 2016 debut Don’t You. It’s quite pretty and often powerful, but at this point it’s fair to wonder if the band has any other tricks in their bag. Turns out they do!

“You’re Not Wrong,” our latest preview from sophomore album Still Run, is almost certainly the jauntiest song in Wet’s discography. The song was produced by Rostam Batmanglij, whose own solo debut album featured Wet singer Kelly Zutrau. It’s a throwback to early rock and R&B, powered by a crisp backbeat, nifty bass, plinking piano, and occasional flashes of strings that seem to have been borrowed from Rostam’s Modern Vampires Of The City toolkit.

Like all Wet songs, “You’re Not Wrong” is quite pretty. Unlike most of them, it has a skip in its step. I like it! Granted, I have long been a Wet apologist, but this may be the Wet song even Wet agnostics can get behind. Listen below and judge for yourself.

Still Run is out 7/13 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.