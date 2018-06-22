DJ MUGGS & MF DOOM – “Death Wish” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs)

As the legendary sonic mastermind behind Cypress Hill, DJ Muggs helped push rap production out into dark, brooding, sample-heavy psychedelia. Since then, he’s worked with everyone from Ice Cube to Dr. Dre to RZA to GZA to Tricky, and now he’s announced a new collaborative project called Assassination Day.

Assassination Day is set to arrive in full in August on Muggs’ own Soul Assassins Records. According to Rappcats, it’s “a thematic album with a vigilante concept where hip-hop takes corruption head-on, figuratively killing off powerful evildoers in positions of power as the story unfolds,” and it’s going to be released in individual chapters, with Muggs teaming up with different MCs for each chapter.

The first chapter, apparently, is MUGGS X DOOM, a collaboration with underground rap veteran and serial collaborator MF DOOM. And today, they’ve shared their first single together, “Death Wish,” which also features Freddie Gibbs, who just released a surprise mixtape of his own today. The b-side (and album title track), “Assassination Day,” will feature Kool G Rap. Listen to “Death Wish” below.

Assassination Day is out 8/3 via Soul Assassins Records.