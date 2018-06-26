Eric Bachmann – “No Recover”

Former Archers Of Loaf and Crooked Fingers frontman Eric Bachmann sounds decidedly mellow on his solo works. His upcoming album No Recover, set to release this fall, is the follow-up to 2016’s self-titled Eric Bachmann. Today Bachmann is sharing the album’s lead single and title track featuring background vocals by his longtime collaborator and wife Liz Durrett.

“No Recover” is effortlessly gentle and sweet and comforting. But there’s a tired, solemn sadness that sounds like it’s buried somewhere deep within. Maybe it’s a song for reflection and renewal, but the title keeps throwing me for a loop. Lyrics like “Expectations always letting you down” are piercingly relatable. It drifts away feeling stormy and gray, settling into a newfound maturity.

In addition to a new Bachmann solo LP, Merge Records is issuing Crooked Fingers’ Red Devil Dawn on vinyl for the first time. Get more info on that here, and listen to “No Recover” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jaded Lover, Shady Drifter”

02 “Daylight”

03 “Murmuration Song”

04 “Boom And Shake”

05 “Yonah”

06 “No Recover”

07 “Waylaid”

08 “Wild Azalea”

09 “Dead And Gone”

No Recover is out 9/7 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.