Marissa Nadler – “For My Crimes”

Boston-based singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler shared a smoky cover of Happy Rhodes’ “Where Do I Go” last week. Today, she announces a new album with its lead single and title track “For My Crimes.”

It sounds as if Nadler sings in grayscale, teasing out the complexities of each shade. Breathy shadows fade into delicate light. “Please don’t remember me for my crimes,” she sings over a gentle guitar. Angel Olsen’s backing vocals are in there too; she’s one of several notable guests on the album including Sharon Van Etten and Kristin Kontrol on vocals, Hole’s Patty Schemel on drums, Mary Lattimore on harp, and multi-instrumentalist Janel Leppin on strings.

Hear “For My Crimes” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “For My Crimes”

02 “I Can’t Listen To Gene Clark Anymore”

03 “Are You Really Gonna Move To The South?”

04 “Lover Release Me”

05 “Blue Vapor”

06 “Interlocking”

07 “All Out Of Catastrophes”

08 “Dream Dream Big In The Sky”

09 “You’re Only Harmless When You Sleep”

10 “Flame Thrower”

11 “Said Goodbye To That Car”

For My Crimes is out 9/28 via Sacred Bones & Bella Union. Pre-order it here.