You know the old saying: Every kid on Stranger Things wants to be a musician, and every musician wants to be a kid on Stranger Things. Wait, maybe that’s not right. But it’s pretty remarkable how virtually every one of the child actors on the Netflix retro-sci-fi hit seems to have designs on some kind of music career. That very much includes Gaten Matarazzo, the 15-year-old actor who plays adorable squinty Dustin Henderson. Last year, we learned that Matarazzo and his sister Sabrina are in a New Jersey band called Work In Progress. And last night, they got to rock an arena.

Last night, Paramore headlined Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. (This was Paramore’s first time playing Brooklyn, which is crazy.) And toward the end of the show, when they were playing their immortal 2007 pop-punk banger “Misery Business,” the Matarazzo clan — Gaten, Sabrina, and brother Carmen — came out onstage to sing along. Of the three Matarazzo siblings, Gaten probably looked least comfortable onstage, though he also looked extremely, disbelievingly psyched. Check out a couple of videos:

There is, naturally, a story here. Last year, while playing the Asbury Park venue the Stone Pony, Gaten’s band Work In Progress covered “Misery Business.” Some enterprising soul captured it on video:

And as Alternative Press points out, Paramore singer Hayley Williams saw the video and extended Gaten an open invitation to come sing it with her onstage:

dear @GatenM123, @itstayloryall & i saw your band’s Miz Biz cover and all i can say is: . open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) January 6, 2018

Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let’s make this happen! Thanks ❤️ — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) January 7, 2018

so welcome! i’ll get our 2018 schedule to you and you can just pick a date. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) January 7, 2018

I wonder what the Matarazzo kids thought of Paramore opener Soccer Mommy.