Another Stranger Things Kid Has A Band

These Stranger Things kids are milking it. Right now, it seems like every young cast member of the Netflix retro-sci-fi show has some sort of burgeoning musical career. The excellently named Finn Wolfhard, who has also starred in It and multiple PUP videos, fronts the band Calpurnia, currently recording an EP with Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James. Joe Keery, who plays the impressively coiffed older kid Steve (the show’s secret hero) plays in the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal; they released an album last year. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, hasn’t officially launched a music career, but she is happy to rap on your late-night talk show. And now Dustin’s got a band, too!

NJ.com points out that Gaten Matarazzo, the 15-year-old who plays the adorable Dustin Henderson, is the apparent singer of a six-piece New Jersey band called Work In Progress. Matarazzo’s sister Sabrina is also in the band. Here’s a very blurry video of Matarazzo covering Pearl Jam’s “Porch” onstage:

Sorry this is burry, but we know that most of you guys didn’t get to hear us play so here’s porch by Pearl Jam. Definitely one of our favorites!!!! @pearljam A post shared by Work In Progress (@work_in_progress_band) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Brooklyn Vegan reports that Matarazzo is performing with Work In Progress at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park 12/29, if you aren’t busy.