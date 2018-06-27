Charli XCX – “5 In The Morning” Video

Constantly-evolving pop queen Charli XCX is currently opening up Taylor Swift’s massive stadium tour. (Fun fact: Charli’s drummer on that tour is the younger brother of former Stereogum staffer and forever-friend Amrit Singh.) Last month, Charli shared “5 In The Morning,” a new single that ditches the antic, experimental, PC Music-flavored style of Charli’s recent work, going instead for a sort of bleary, ethereal trap sound. But it turns out that Charli is really good at that sound, as she is really good at most things, and it bangs. Today, “5 In The Morning” gets a video.

The new clip, directed by past Charli collaborators Bradley & Pablo, takes place entirely in an abandoned, dramatically lit warehouse. Charli herself is the only person who appears onscreen over the entire course of the video. Wearing a series of futuristic pop-star outfits, she sings while bathed in red or blue or green light.

If you’re into lighting, this video is probably the best thing since Atomic Blonde came out. There’s not a whole lot to the video other than the lighting, but the lighting is fucking spectacular. Check it out below.

“5 In The Morning” is out now on Atlantic.