The Smashing Pumpkins’ quasi-reunion has been an ongoing story for months, if not years. But all the behind-the-scenes rumbling is finally coming to an end, and the band is finally getting back to the business of playing shows. Earlier this month, they appeared on The Tonight Show, playing a couple of songs. In a few weeks, the reunion tour will properly begin with an arena show in Arizona. And last night, this version of the band played its first show — a warm-up gig at the Los Angeles club the Troubadour.

Last night’s show was the first time that Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin played a full show together since December of 2000. The 17-song set was heavy on beloved classics, including “Siva,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Drown,” “Soma,” “Zero,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Today,” and the show-closing “1979.” They also found time for things like “Solara,” the not-quite-beloved new single. And there was one guest: AFI frontman Davey Havok, who helped out on an encore cover of Joy Division’s “Transmission.” (The Smashing Pumpkins have covered “Transmission” onstage before, but they haven’t done it in 20 years.)

Phones were banned from the show, but a few people did manage to smuggle them in, so there’s a bit of footage online today. Below, check out the setlist from last night’s show, via Setlist.fm, and watch a few videos, including one of that “Transmission” cover.

SETLIST:

01 “Hummer”

02 “Siva”

03 “Rhinoceros”

04 “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

05 “Muzzle”

06 “Drown”

07 “Soma”

08 “Solara”

09 “The Everlasting Gaze”

10 “Zero”

11 “Stand Inside Your Love”

12 “Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans”

13 “Tonight, Tonight”

14 “Ava Adore”

15 “Today”

////

16 “Transmission” (Joy Division cover with Davey Havok)

17 “1979”

The people at Setlist.fm helpfully note that “Cherub Rock” was on the band’s setlist but that they didn’t play it. The tour begins 7/12 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.