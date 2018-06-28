Drake has shared the tracklist for his forthcoming album, Scorpion, confirming that it is a double LP. The first half, listed as A Side, features singles “God’s Plan” and “I’m Upset.” B Side includes “Nice For What.” There are 25 songs total on the album.

Scorpion is out tomorrow. Earlier this week Drake shared a trailer for the album.

Check out the tracklist below.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

A SIDE:

01 “Survival”

02 “Nonstop”

03 “Elevate”

04 “Emotionless”

05 “God’s Plan”

06 “I’m Upset”

07 “8 Out Of 10″

08 “Mob Ties”

09 “Can’t Take A Joke”

10 “Sandra’s Rose”

11 “Talk Up”

12 “Is There More”

B SIDE:

01 “Peak”

02 “Summer Games”

03 “Jaded”

04 “Nice For What”

05 “Finesse”

06 “Ratchet Happy Birthday”

07 “That’s How You Feel”

08 “Blue Tint”

09 “In My Feelings”

10 “Don’t Matter To Me”

11 “After Dark”

12 “Final Fantasy”

13 “March 14″

UPDATE: In a second Instagram post Drake has revealed the Scorpion features: Jay-Z, Static Major, Ty Dolla Sign, and … Michael Jackson…