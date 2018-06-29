Three years after releasing the stormy and ambitious How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, Florence + The Machine are back with another album of sweeping, majestic white-soul wailers. The new LP High As Hope is, for a Florence + The Machine album, a relatively stripped-down affair. It’s only 10 songs in 40 minutes, and many of those songs ease back on the maximalist heart-crushing orchestral swells. But Florence Welch’s version of stripped-down still sounds titanic.

We’ve already posted the early singles “Sky Full Of Song,” “Hunger,” and “Big God.” If you’ve heard those songs, they should give you some idea of what the album offers. It’s full of wild-eyed confessional anthems, given flight by Welch’s overwhelming howl. You’ve probably already decided whether you’re into her sound or not, but if you’ve liked her past records, there’s a lot to like here. Here’s the full album stream:

Welch has been in promo-blitz mode behind the album for weeks now, and in the past 24 hours, she’s only increased that. Last night, she was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She sat down with Meyers to talk charmingly about practicing witchcraft at school and her time playing in a band called the Toxic Cockroaches. She also performed “Hunger.” Here’s the interview and the performance:

And this morning, Florence appeared on Good Morning America, performing her songs in Central Park. She sang “Sky Full Of Song,” as well as older joints “Dog Days Are Over” and “Shake It Out.” Those videos aren’t embeddable, but you can watch those performances at ABC News.

High As Hope is out now on Republic.