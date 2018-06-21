Florence + The Machine have a new album on the way. It’s called High As Hope and it’ll be out at the end of the month. We’ve heard several singles from the LP, including “Sky Full Of Song” and “Hunger,” and just yesterday the band debuted a new one titled “Big God.” Florence Welch co-wrote the track with Jamie xx and it features saxophonist Kamasi Washington, whose excellent new album Heaven And Earth will be out this Friday.

Florence + The Machine have shared a video for “Big God” directed by Autumn de Wilde. It finds Welch at the center of a group of interpretive dancers. Together, they perform for the camera in a shallow pool of water. It’s visually striking and a worthy visual for this song. Welch choreographed the piece with Akram Khan.

Watch below.

High As Hope is out 6/29 via Republic.