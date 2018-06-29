The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

A few weeks ago, in putting together this column, I came across Tierra Whack’s “Whack World” on a music-video site. At the time, I was annoyed that someone I’d never heard of had made a 15-minute video, and even though the first few minutes were interesting, I bailed on it and didn’t include it. At the time, I didn’t realize that this was an entire album of short-ass songs, presented in music-video form, or that I’d look like an idiot for ignoring it. But that’s what I did. Now, I can report that “Whack World” is indeed a pretty incredible piece of work and that I should’ve written something about it at the time. So we’ll be covering Tierra Whack going forward. Apologies. Late pass. This week’s picks are below.

We’re still a couple of months away from the theatrical release of The Happytime Murders, which means this is the final cultural moment that meta-jokes about Muppets snorting coke can be funny. Panic! At The Disco really snuck this one under the buzzer.

In the past week, when we haven’t been lamenting the world crumbling around us, many of us on the internet have been having fun thinking about the concept of big dick energy. But here’s a music video about how, if you misuse big dick energy, you could end up having your skull caved in by a toilet-tank cover.

A lush, gorgeous rap-video travelogue that really, really makes me wish I was on vacation.

In this job, I have spent a not-inconsiderable amount of time watching bands play late-night performances. I wish more of those late-night performances turned out like this.

What a beautifully strange, perfectly psychedelic depiction of total isolation and of what it can do to your brain.