Christine And The Queens – “Doesn’t Matter” Video

Earlier this year, French pop musician Héloïse Letissier released a new Christine And The Queens song, “Girlfriend,” as the lead single to her sophomore album. Today, she’s announced that the album, which is due out in September, is called Chris. It’ll come in two versions — one in English, one in French — and it looks like the French version has an additional song on it.

Its next single, “Doesn’t Matter,” also comes in two language variants, the aforementioned and “Doesn’t matter (voleur de soleil).” Both, of course, follow the same template, a lightly pulsating dance beat backtracking a questioning of faith. “It’s a crisis song that I wrote late one night,” Letissier says of the song. “This song is a cathedral, with a rhythm as unalterable as white stone. The bass line, I remember playing it for hours, as if to rock myself.”

Each version has the same video, directed by Colin Solal Cardo, that follows Letissier and another dancer in a battle for power that takes the form of interpretive dance. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

English Version:

01 “Comme si”

02 “Girlfriend” (Feat. Dâm-Funk)

03 “The Walker”

04 “Doesn’t Matter”

05 “5 Dollars”

06 “Goya Soda”

07 “Damn (What Must A Woman Do)

08 “What’s-her-face”

09 “Feel So Good”

10 “Make Some Sense”

11 “The Stranger”

French Version:

01 “Comme si on s’aimait”

02 “Damn, dis-moi” (feat. Dâm-Funk)

03 “La marcheuse”

04 “Doesn’t matter (voleur de soleil)”

05 “5 dols”

06 “Goya ! Soda !”

07 “Follarse”

08 “Machin-chose”

09 “Bruce est dans le brouillard”

10 “Le G”

11 “Les yeux mouillés”

12 “L’étranger (voleur d’eau)”

Chris is out 9/21 via Because Music.