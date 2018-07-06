The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

The music internet has been one vast dead zone this week. When a holiday like the 4th of July falls in the middle of the week, everyone apparently holds back from putting up new music-related things online. Presumably, they figure, probably correctly, that a whole lot of us are our of our offices this week and that anything that appears on the internet will vanish into the ether by the time people get back from their vacations on Monday. But there were a few good videos this week regardless, and five of them are below.

You have to be a special kind of performer to make a video work when it’s just a camera on you for three and a half minutes. 070 Shake is a special kind of performer.

Getting three ’10s R&B stars to dress in matching outfits and do synchronized dancing, like they were ’90s R&B stars, is a cheap hook, but it’s enough to make me happy.

CupcakKe is sitting in a throne, fanning herself with money, while masked male strippers do the BlocBoy JB “Shoot” dance and a drag queen plays piano. She is living her best life.

Look at Lil Uzi Vert, showing that you can have the best time of your life even when you’re living inside a Twin Peaks homage. It’s inspirational.

I don’t really know what’s going on in this video, but I like the idea that it’s a dance battle to decide who gets the right to lean on that rickety lamp post.