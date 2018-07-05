CupcakKe impressed us with her third studio album Ephorize in January, but the Chicago rapper stop there. She shared delightfully raunchy videos for Ephorize singles “Duck Duck Goose” and “Spoiled Milk Titties,” as well as two ferocious new tracks, “Quiz” and “Hot Pockets.”

The video that accompanied “Quiz” shows CupcakKe in a glitchy Kill Bill-themed universe. Today, she’s back with the same director, Logan Fields, ruling a different, more luxurious universe in the “Hot Pockets” music video. Masked, shirtless male servants surround CupcakKe’s throne, dancing and fanning her with money. Elsewhere in the video, she eats an abnormally long sausage at an elegant restaurant and picks up a hot dude at a bar. Watch below.

“Hot Pockets” is out now.