Stream Cupcakke Ephorize

Last month, the triumphantly nasty Chicago rapper CupcakKe stole the show on “I Got It,” a track from her friend Charli XCX’s Pop 2 album. And today, the prolific rapper has come out with a new album of her own. The brand-new Ephorize, which follows last year’s Queen Elizabitch, moves CupcakKe further away from the freaky, lo-fi sex-rap on which she made her name — although she still opens a track with “I thought I came but I peed on the dick” — and further toward international club sounds. We’ve already posted the single “Exit,” and now you can stream the whole album below.

The self-released Ephorize is out now.