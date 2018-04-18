CupcakKe – “Spoiled Milk Titties” Video

The gleefully dirty Chicago rapper CupcakKe released her new album Ephorize back in January. She’s already released a video for one of its dirtiest songs — that’d be “Duck Duck Goose,” in which she raps “I thought I came but I peed on the dick” and plays with an assortment of dildos. And now she’s back with a new video for another one of its dirtiest songs. That’d be “Spoiled Milk Titties.”

Before the music kicks in, the video for “Spoiled Milk Titties” starts with a goofy introduction where CupcakKe is on her way to the hospital for her spoiled milk titties. “You know how you leave a cup out for so long the cup of milk is gonna spoil eventually?” she helpfully explains. “I been nekkid so much I think my titties are spoiled. The milk inside.” Then a friendly guy in the neighborhood offers to check her out for free, and we’re off to the races, if by “races” you mean watching CupcakKe grind on the guy.

Admittedly, the “Spoiled Milk Titties” video isn’t as quite NSFW as the one for “Duck Duck Goose.” There are no dildos on display. But it is another chance for CupcakKe to wear minimal clothing and be very charismatic, and you can check it out below.

The self-released Ephorize is out now