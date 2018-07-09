Ty Segall & White Fence – “Body Behavior”

A few months back, Ty Segall and White Fence announced a new album together, Joy. It’s the two Californians first team-up in six years, since they put out their first collaborative record, Hair, and we’ve already heard “Good Boy” from it. Today, Segall and Tim Presley have shared another single, “Body Behavior,” which is a light and psychedelic slice of taut pop. “Can’t see past your blue skies/ Can’t see past your dark skies,” they lilt out in the chorus. Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
10/06 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/10 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
10/11 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
10/10-14 Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Joy is out 7/20 via Drag City.