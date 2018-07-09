Ty Segall & White Fence – “Body Behavior”

A few months back, Ty Segall and White Fence announced a new album together, Joy. It’s the two Californians first team-up in six years, since they put out their first collaborative record, Hair, and we’ve already heard “Good Boy” from it. Today, Segall and Tim Presley have shared another single, “Body Behavior,” which is a light and psychedelic slice of taut pop. “Can’t see past your blue skies/ Can’t see past your dark skies,” they lilt out in the chorus. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://tysegallwhitefence.bandcamp.com/album/joy" target="_blank">Joy by Ty Segall & White Fence</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/06 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/10 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

10/11 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

10/10-14 Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Joy is out 7/20 via Drag City.