Jorge Elbrecht – “Down In Flames”

Longtime artist, producer, and eclectic mastermind Jorge Elbrecht has just announced his new Happiness EP, the the follow-up to his solo debut Here Lies from this past February.

The EP’s dub-influenced lead single “Down In Flames” is a melodic chill-out fit for the season. Where Here Lies sounded like winter — dark, heavily electronic, a bit haunting — “Down In Flames” is humid and sticky, clouded with a romanticized summer heat. Its swaying happiness intertwines with Elbrecht’s velvety, introspective croon. And artist Benjamin Bertocci’s cover art brings out Elbrecht’s wide-eyed, weirdo flair.

Elbrecht is touring Europe with Ariel Pink this August, with dates ranging from the UK to Russia. Hear “Down In Flames” below, and revisit our 2015 interview with Elbrecht here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Down In Flames”

02 “Behold The Eye”

03 “Cementerio General”

04 “Happiness”

TOUR DATES:

08/06 Berlin @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

08/07 Hamburg @ Ubel & Gefährlich

08/12 Amsterdam @ Paradiso

08/14 London @ Heaven (with Tim Burgess of Charlatans)

08/15 Manchester @ Gorilla (with Tim Burgess of Charlatans)

08/16 Dublin @ Button Factory

08/19 Bonnevoie @ Conges Annules

08/21 Helsinki @ Tavastia

08/22 St. Petersburg @ Erarta Stage

08/23 Moscow @ Arbat Hall

08/27 Ljubljana @ Kino Siska

08/28 Vienna @ Arena

08/29 Schorndorf @ Manufaktur

Happiness is out 8/7. Pre-order it here.