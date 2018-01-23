Jorge Elbrecht – “Here Lies” (Feat. Tamaryn)

Jorge Elbrecht, the fervent collaborator and scatterbrained mastermind behind an eclectic roster of bands including Lansing-Dreiden, has just released the title track from his upcoming concept album, Here Lies. The song, a synthpop soundscape featuring his frequent collaborator Tamaryn, creeps with a kind of hopeful gloom. We talked to Elbrecht about his stylistic hodgepodge and the complicated role of a producer back in 2015, and these two components seem especially pronounced on his new material, which is said to be derived from a “10-year period of deterioration” where the artist would “[meander] from one foggy idea to the next, unable to focus.” Listen to “Here Lies” below.

Here Lies is out 2/28. Pre-order it for digital and vinyl.