John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

John Grant’s last album, Grey Tickles, Black Pressure, came out in 2015, cementing his tonal transition from Americana to disco house. In March, he teamed up with the electro dance trio Wrangler to release Mr. Dynamite under the Creep Show moniker. Grant announces a new solo LP today, along with its title track “Love Is Magic.”

The single evokes a gloomy disco. Tense synth tones circle Grant’s meditation on love. He welcomes absurdity, uncertainty, isolation, and, of course, magic. “Love is magic whether you like it or not,” he sings. “It isn’t so tragic / It’s just a lie that you bought.” Shimmering electronic riffs build and trail off.

Grant expands on the forthcoming album in a statement: “Love’s a shitshow that requires work. It’s not all lollipops and rainbows and ‘67 Dodge Dart Hemis and STD’s and macaroni and cheese and John Carpenter. But nothing can distract from the fact that, in spite of it all, love is still magic.”

Listen to “Love Is Magic” below, where you can also watch a trailer for the album.

TRACKLIST

01 “Metamorphosis”

02 “Love Is Magic”

03 “Tempest”

04 “Preppy Boy”

05 “Smug Cunt”

06 “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips”

07 “Diet Gum”

08 “Is He Strange?”

09 “The Common Snipe”

10 “Touch And Go”

Love Is Magic is out 10/12 via Partisan/Bella Union. Pre-order it here.