Ariana Grande will headline the Amazon Music Unboxing Event in New York City tonight — joined by Alessia Cara, Julia Michaels, and Kelsea Ballerini — to promote the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, a day and a half of Amazon deals that begins 7/16. Grande will perform her classic hits and tracks from her forthcoming album Sweetener.

Grande’s forthcoming album, Sweetener, is due out in August and we’ve already heard two singles. The Max Martin-produced “No Tears Left To Cry” dropped first and just a few weeks ago Grande debuted “The Light Is Coming,” which features Nicki Minaj and was produced by Pharrell.

Livestream the event and see the performances now via Twitch or watch below.