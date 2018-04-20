Last year, an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester became the site of a terrible tragedy when a terrorist bombing outside the venue claimed 22 lives. Anyone would be shaken by witnessing an act of horrific violence like that — and Grande was — but she also handled the situation with grace, sharing a powerful statement and hosting a huge benefit concert to raise money for the families of the victims.

Since then, for understandable reasons, the pop star has become a vocal advocate for all victims of gun violence and terrorism. She spoke out after the Las Vegas mass shooting, performed at Dave Matthews’ Concert For Charlottesville benefit show in response to white supremacists’ hateful Unite The Right rally, and sang at the March For Our Lives Rally for gun reform in Washington, DC last month. And now, finally, she’s coming back with new music and an accompanying video.

Last month, we learned that Grande had finished work on a brand new album featuring production from Pharrell and Swedish pop svengali Max Martin, supposedly her most personal work to date. And now she’s shared its emotional, surprisingly upbeat first single “No Tears Left To Cry,” the first new music we’ve heard from her since the bombing, along with its dazzling Dave Meyers-directed video. The song was produced by Max Martin and ILYA, and written by Grande, Martin, ILYA, and Savan Kotecha. Watch and listen below.