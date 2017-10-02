Ariana Grande On Las Vegas Shooting: This Is Terrorism

Ariana Grande has spoken out about last night’s Las Vegas mass shooting that left at least 59 people dead and 527 injured. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” she wrote on Twitter. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Earlier this year, Grande’s Manchester concert was the target of a terrorist attack where a bomb killed 23 people.

Today, President Donald Trump spoke about the attack and scarcely said the word “gun” and didn’t mention “terrorism” at all. According to police, the shooting is not technically an act of terrorism by federal definitions.

Jason Aldean, who was performing at the festival at the time of the shooting, also released a statement earlier today.