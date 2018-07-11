Kali Uchis – “Paranoid” (Kanye West Cover)

Kali Uchis put out one of the year’s best albums so far with her debut full-length Isolation, a heady, intoxicating blend of pop, old-school R&B, funk, and soul music. She’s spent the months since then putting a backing band together and honing her live show, and yesterday, she stopped by BBC Radio 1’s soon to be closed Maida Vale Studios to display her talents with a live session.

In addition to performing her own songs “Just A Stranger” and “After The Storm” during the session, she trotted out a cover of Kanye West’s “Paranoid” off of 808s & Heartbreak. “I just love this song. I love all Kanye. 808s & Heartbreak was very inspirational to me,” she told host Annie Mac before playing her rendition.

“I’m a huge Kid Cudi fan too and so I really just love all of the musicality of it and I loved how he was trying to do something different with his voice,” she continued. “And the heart in it. I thought it was really special.” Listen below.

Here’s the original:

And here’s Kali Uchis’ full BBC Radio 1 session; she starts discussing Kanye’s “Paranoid” at 16:35 and jumps into the performance itself at 17:20.