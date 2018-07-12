Brooklyn-based alt-rockers Slothrust are gearing up to release The Pact, their fourth album. Its hooky-as-hell lead single “Peach” was one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out at the end of last month. Today, they share “Double Down,” along with a Josh Forbes-directed music video.

Leah Wellbaum dances and levitates around a laundromat, singing her confident anthem, “Don’t you dare go and push me around, ’cause I’ll double down.” Guitars crunch and boil beneath her unbothered whistling. “You ain’t never gonna get me down,” she commands as the laundromat flickers blue light and the song reaches its peak. Her feet hit the floor with a closing thrash. Watch and listen below.

The Pact is out 9/14 via Dangerbird.