Hilang Child – “Crow” Video

Hilang Child is the project of London singer-songwriter Ed Riman. You may have heard him last year on the debut album from Lost Horizons, the new project from Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde, whose Bella Union label is putting out Hilang Child’s upcoming album Years. Today Riman is sharing a video for the album’s new single “Crow.”

The track is characterized by U2’s dramatic, boundless crashes, but Riman’s voice evokes the gracefully hollow harmonics of Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes. Its lyrics move with a bright and earnest determination, and the video feels appropriately meditative.

Riman spoke of the new single:

“Crow” is the most hopeful song on this album. I wanted to write something that sonically created the feeling of glimpsing at a brighter future; a release of euphoric energy in anticipation of better times incoming. I went for a more ‘live’ and visceral approach rather than the measured/layered songwriting that features on the rest of the album, as I always knew it was going to form the album’s crashing climax despite being one of the earliest songs I wrote for it.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Wrote A Letter Home”

02 “Growing Things”

03 “Sleepwalk”

04 “Boy”

05 “Starlight, Tender Biue”

06 “Rot”

07 “Oh We’re Getting Along”

08 “Endless String”

09 “Crow”

10 “Lissohr”

Years is out 8/10 via Bella Union. Pre-order it here.